HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Seal Ev Launched In India: Key Facts To Know

BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2024, 11:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BYD Seal is offered in three variants in the Indian market.
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India  
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India  

BYD India is slowly expanding their portfolio for the Indian market. They started with the e6 MPV and then the Atto 3 was launched. The e6 has been a success in commercial space whereas the Atto 3 is doing decent numbers because it attracts more people because it is an SUV. There is a possibility that BYD might launch more affordable models in the future. However, for now, the most recent launch from BYD is the Seal EV which is an electric sedan. It is currently the flagship for the manufacturer and here are a few key facts that one should know about the BYD Seal.

BYD Seal EV: Variants

The Seal EV is offered in three variants. There is Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The Dynamic and Premium are available only as rear wheel drive whereas the Performance trim comes with an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details

BYD Seal EV: Specs

The Dynamic puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm whereas the Premium produces 308 bhp and 360 Nm. The top-end variant i.e. the Performance variant puts out a combined power output from both motors of 522 bhp and 670 Nm.

Watch: BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?

BYD Seal EV: Colour options

BYD offers the Seal EV in four colour options - Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey and Cosmos Black.

BYD Seal EV: Price

The Dynamic is the most affordable variant as it is priced at 41 lakh. Then there is the middle-spec Premium variant which costs 45.55 lakh. Finally, the top-end Performance variant costs 53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Customers who book a BYD Seal by March 31, 2024, will receive benefits as per booking policy which include a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2024, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD India Seal electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.