BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know

BYD India is slowly expanding their portfolio for the Indian market. They started with the e6 MPV and then the Atto 3 was launched. The e6 has been a success in commercial space whereas the Atto 3 is doing decent numbers because it attracts more people because it is an SUV. There is a possibility that BYD might launch more affordable models in the future. However, for now, the most recent launch from BYD is the Seal EV which is an electric sedan. It is currently the flagship for the manufacturer and here are a few key facts that one should know about the BYD Seal.

BYD Seal EV: Variants

The Seal EV is offered in three variants. There is Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The Dynamic and Premium are available only as rear wheel drive whereas the Performance trim comes with an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 33.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details

BYD Seal EV: Specs

The Dynamic puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm whereas the Premium produces 308 bhp and 360 Nm. The top-end variant i.e. the Performance variant puts out a combined power output from both motors of 522 bhp and 670 Nm.

Watch: BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?

BYD Seal EV: Colour options

BYD offers the Seal EV in four colour options - Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey and Cosmos Black.

BYD Seal EV: Price

The Dynamic is the most affordable variant as it is priced at ₹41 lakh. Then there is the middle-spec Premium variant which costs ₹45.55 lakh. Finally, the top-end Performance variant costs ₹53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Customers who book a BYD Seal by March 31, 2024, will receive benefits as per booking policy which include a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service.

First Published Date: