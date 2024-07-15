Saved Articles

BYD Seal Premium

47.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BYD Seal Key Specs
Battery Capacity82.56 kwh
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
Seal Premium Latest Updates

Seal is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Seal Premium in Delhi is Rs. 47.87 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Heads Up

  • Max Motor Performance: 308 bhp 360 Nm
  • Bootspace: 400 litres
  • Electric Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous
    • ...Read More

    BYD Seal Premium Price

    Premium
    ₹47.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    82.56 KWh
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    45,55,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    2,02,802
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    47,87,302
    EMI@1,02,898/mo
    BYD Seal Premium Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    82.56 kWh
    Electric Motor
    Permanent magnet synchronous
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.9 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Motor Performance
    308 bhp 360 Nm
    Charging Time
    26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 45 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 45 R19
    Length
    4800 mm
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Wheelbase
    2920 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2055 kg
    Height
    1460 mm
    Width
    1875 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    400 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    12
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Tahiti Blue
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    BYD Seal Premium EMI
    EMI92,608 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    43,08,571
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    43,08,571
    Interest Amount
    12,47,909
    Payable Amount
    55,56,480

    Dynamic
    ₹42.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    61.44 KWh
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    41,00,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    1,63,226
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    42,92,726
    EMI@92,267/mo
    Performance
    ₹55.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    82.56 KWh
