Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|82.56 kwh
|Charging Time
|26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
Seal is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Seal Premium in Delhi is Rs. 47.87 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Heads Up
Seal is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Seal Premium in Delhi is Rs. 47.87 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Heads Up Display (HUD), Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Child Safety Lock and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price