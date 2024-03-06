BYD Seal EV garners over 200 bookings in India

BYD India recently launched its Seal in the Indian market. The brand has now announced that it has received 200 bookings of the Seal in India. The company also aims towards making its sales and service network cover 90 per cent of the market, providing people access to EV technology and product experience in India.

Customers who book a BYD Seal by March 31, 2024, will receive benefits as per booking policy which include a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service. In addition, the BYD SEAL comes with an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the battery, an 8-year or 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the motor and motor controller, and a 6-year or 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the vehicle itself.

BYD will offer Seal EV in four colour options - Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Artic Blue. The electric sedan has already scored a 5-star crash test rating through Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

BYD is offering the Seal in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Performance. They are priced at ₹41 lakh, ₹45.55 lakh and ₹53 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Dynamic Range puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm whereas the Premium Range produces 308 bhp and 360 Nm. The top-end variant i.e. the Performance variant puts out a combined power output from both motors of 522 bhp and 670 Nm.

BYD currently has Seal, e6 and Atto3 in their lineup. Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from customers in India. This demonstrates the growing appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles in India. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand for electric mobility and providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience through our innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the BYD Seal. With our range of MPV, SUV and Sedan, today we aim to provide customers complete access to our portfolio here in India."

