BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Camry Brand BYD Toyota Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge 958 Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh 245 Volt Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -