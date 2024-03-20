HT Auto
BYD Seal vs Toyota Camry

In 2024, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Seal vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Camry
BrandBYDToyota
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge958
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh245 Volt
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronousPermanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm119 bhp 202 Nm
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72652,34,691
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00046,17,000
RTO
29,0004,72,030
Insurance
1,63,2261,45,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,12,513

