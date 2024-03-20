In 2024, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2024, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid.
Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Camry Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Camry
|Brand
|BYD
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|958
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|245 Volt
|Charging Time
|26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
|-