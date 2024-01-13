Actor Emraan Hashmi adds the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge to his garage

Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his last movie release, Tiger 3, which has been a hit at the box office, and the actor certainly knows how to do it style. The actor was recently seen taking delivery of his new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge adding the opulent luxury saloon to his garage. The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is as exclusive as they come in the exotic world with on-road prices stretching well over ₹12 crore.

The images show an all-black Rolls-Royce Ghost rolling into Hashmi’s residence while the actor was spotted taking a ride in his newest prized possession. Not many would know but Emraan has an affinity towards cars and has had the Lamborghini Huracan, Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach S560 and more.

The Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge shares its underpinnings with the new-gen Phantom VIII, while power comes from the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine (HT Auto)

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge though sits on top of the automotive pyramid. The Black Badge version adds a special paint option to the car, giving it a pristine look. Under the paintwork is a lightweight aluminium spaceframe architecture shared with the new-generation Phantom VIII. The styling remains instantly recognisable but the new-gen Ghost now gets sleeker headlamps with laser-light technology and C-shaped LED DRLs. The profile retains the sloping roofline while the rear sports a new bumper and LED taillights. The Black Badge adds carbon alloy composite wheels.

The cabin is equally opulent on the Ghost Black Badge with the special model adding Turchese Leather and Technical Carbon veneer. You continue to get the star headliner and the best of craftsmanship inside the car. Rolls-Royce uses about 100 kg of soundproofing material inside the Ghost, while a soft background noise was added to mitigate the complete silence.

Power on the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge comes from the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine tuned for 592 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The Black Badge makes slightly more power and torque over the standard version with the torque kicking in from just 1,600 rpm onwards. This allows the Ghost BB to be quick despite its weight of around 2.5 tonnes. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 205 kmph. The Ghost gets an automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels for better traction.

Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi is the second actor from the Yashraj Films Spy Universe to get his hands on a Rolls-Royce Black Badge. Previously, actor Shah Rukh Khan added the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge to his garage last year following the success of Pathaan.

