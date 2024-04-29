HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Says Us Dept Of Justice Ended Diesel Probe Without Filing Charges

Mercedes-Benz says US Dept of Justice ended diesel probe without filing charges

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2024, 06:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG has dubbed the US DOJ's move as an important step towards legal certainty in connection with various diesel proceedings.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has dubbed the US DOJ's move as an important step towards legal certainty in connection with various diesel proceedings. (AP)
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has dubbed the US DOJ's move as an important step towards legal certainty in connection with various diesel proceedings.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG said the US Department of Justice has ended a probe related to exhaust emissions and won’t file charges against the German carmaker.

“We can confirm that the DOJ has closed its investigation and will not bring charges against Mercedes-Benz," the Stuttgart-based company said Saturday in an emailed statement.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQC
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon471 Km
₹ 1.07 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex90 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
View Details

The decision is “another important step towards legal certainty in connection with various diesel proceedings," said Renata Jungo Bruengger, a member of the Mercedes-Benz management board. DOJ officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours on Saturday.

The company’s shares dropped the most in more than three months in April 2016 when it announced that the DOJ had asked it to review its certification and admissions process related to exhaust emissions in the US.

It said it was cooperating fully with authorities and that a US class-action lawsuit alleging some of its cars violated emissions standards, which prompted the DOJ request, was “baseless."

Handelsblatt first reported the DOJ decision.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.