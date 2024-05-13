Tesla faces protests at German Gigafactory over planned expansion

Tesla Inc. faced further protests at its factory in Germany, where activists are trying to stop an expansion of the electric car maker’s facilities that would require razing part of the surrounding forest.

Demonstrations are expected to continue through the weekend after at least 16 people were arrested Friday following actions including breaking into an airfield and damaging new Tesla vehicles and blocking a state road by the factory, the police for the state of Brandenburg said in a statement.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr View Details UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Several people were injured, including 21 police officers, according to the release.

Tesla’s factory outside Berlin in the town of Gruenheide has long experienced pushback from disgruntled locals and environmental groups. First announced in late 2019, the plant’s opening was delayed for months by legal challenges from groups concerned the site would use too much water and threaten local wildlife.

Activists have been camping in a forest near the plant since February to protest a potential expansion. In March, the carmaker was forced to stop production at the factory and send workers home after an arson attack at a nearby electricity tower caused power failures throughout the region.

Jörg Steinbach, Brandenburg’s minister of economy, energy and labour, said the actions on Friday were “unacceptable."

“The future needs perspectives like Tesla," Steinbach said in a post on X. “Many people already today live from these jobs."

The facility, which makes the Model Y — Europe’s best-selling passenger car last year — employs around 12,000 people.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the protests.

First Published Date: