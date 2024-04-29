HT Auto
Tesla fires staff who slept in car, showered at work embracing Elon Musk's dream

Tesla fires staff who slept in car, showered at work embracing Elon Musk's dream

By: HT Auto Desk
29 Apr 2024
Tesla
Tesla has fired more than 14,000 employees across the world, essentially laying off around 10 per cent of the companys global workforce.

Just a few days back, news broke that Tesla had laid off more than 14,000 employees across the world. This essentially constituted a significant 10 per cent reduction of Tesla's global workforce in an attempt to streamline the auto OEM's operations. The move came at a time when the automaker has been sailing through troubled water. Now, one former Tesla employee's story of dismissal on LinkedIn has grabbed the attention of netizens giving us a glimpse into the human cost of the move. Incidentally, speaking of this massive layoff, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that job cuts were necessary and that this move would save the company $1 billion annually.

Nick Murillo started working at Tesla’s Fremont plant in California, back in 2019, initially as a production associate, but quickly climbed the corporate ladder, as detailed in his LinkedIn profile. Back in 2020, Murillo was promoted to Lead Production Associate, and in 2021, he became a Production Supervisor. During his tenure with Tesla, he claimed to have slept in the car and showered at work, embracing what he has dubbed as Elon Musk's dream. “At one point in 2023, I was even sacrificing sleeping in my car on work days just to avoid commuting to work. Showered at the factory and slept in the parking lot. Microwaved dinner in the break room," wrote the former Tesla employee.

Also Read : Tesla's latest layoffs include 14% of workers from this plant

Murillo's story seemed what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always promoted. He advocated for ultra ultra-hardcore work culture at Tesla, claiming that he prefers sleeping in the factory to save time for commuting to and from the workplace in order to stay dedicated to the job. Murillo's story seemed perfectly in line with what is famously known as ‘Elon Musk Dream’.

The LinkedIn post by the former Tesla employee has received a lot of attention from the netizens and immense sympathy on the social media website. Another former employee of Tesla too shared a similar experience of giving the company his all, just to be laid off, which suggests that Murillo's story is anything but unique.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 07:39 AM IST
