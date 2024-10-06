HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Cullinan On Road Price in Hyderabad

4 out of 5
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
4 out of 5
7.92 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Cullinan Price in Hyderabad

Rolls-Royce Cullinan on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 7.92 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV₹ 7.92 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

SUV
₹7.92 Crore*On-Road Price
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,95,00,000
RTO
70,04,000
Insurance
27,11,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
7,92,16,040
EMI@17,02,662/mo
Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan News

    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know
    6 Oct 2024
    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II unveiled, gets design and feature enhancements
    8 May 2024
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the outer space.
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' is inspired by outer space
    1 Jun 2023
    Shah Rukh Kahn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV features Arctic White body colour.
    Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores
    28 Mar 2023
    File photo of Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.
    RIL head Mukesh Ambani buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 13 crore
    5 Feb 2022
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Videos

    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    The 2020 Cullinan completes the Black Badge trim from the Rolls-Royce stable
    The new Rolls-Royce 2020 Cullinan Black Badge wears a dark theme
    15 Nov 2019
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan FAQs

    The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is priced on the road at Rs 7,92,16,040 in Hyderabad.
    In Hyderabad, the RTO charges for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV will be Rs 70,04,000.
    The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in Hyderabad is Rs 27,11,540.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Hyderabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,95,00,000, RTO - Rs. 70,04,000, Insurance - Rs. 27,11,540, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,92,16,040.
    The top model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the Rolls-Royce SUV, which costs Rs. 7,92,16,040 on the road in Hyderabad.
    The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 7,92,16,040 and goes upto Rs. 7,92,16,040. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Hyderabad will be Rs. 16,06,216. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

