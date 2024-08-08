HT Auto
BMW R 12 nine T Left View
1/2
BMW R 12 nine T Black
2/2

BMW R 12 nine T Specifications

BMW R 12 nine T starting price is Rs. 20,90,000 in India. BMW R 12 nine T is available in 1 variant and 1 colours. Powered by a 1170 cc engine. BMW R 12 nine T mileage is 19.6 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

BMW R 12 nine T Specs

BMW R 12 nine T comes with 1170 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 12 nine T starts at Rs. 20.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R ...Read More

BMW R 12 nine T Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16 litres
Length
2129 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
871 mm
Wheel Size
17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel ABS
Tyre Size
Front: 180/55 - R17,Rear: 120/17 - R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
215 kmph
Max Power
107.5 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Clutch
Single Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air and Oil-Cooled
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
115 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Electric Start
Displacement
1170 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
101 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular Space Frame
Front Suspension
Upside-down fork, diameter 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with Paralever brace
Riding Modes
Rain, Road and Dynamic
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Chrome-Plated Header, On-Board Computer, Clutch Lever Adjustable, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Keyless Ride, Tyre Pressure Control
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 10 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED






BMW News

Stay up to date with the latest and most relevant developments from the Indian and global automotive world.
Auto news recap, August 7: Tata Curvv EV launched, Ola electric bike teased…
8 Aug 2024
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a notice saying that parts from airbags in nearly 51 million cars could cause them to explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into the cabin.
BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US over airbag issue
8 Aug 2024
Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, August 3: Indian Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT discontinued
4 Aug 2024
BMW G 310 RR in new Racing Blue Metallic colour scheme. It shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310.
BMW G 310 RR gets new colour shade
3 Aug 2024
While the overall BMW Group faced an overall sales slump in the second quarter of 2024, the BMW brand posted a 2.2 per cent increase in deliveries.
BEVs drive BMW Group sales amid overall decline in Q2 deliveries
3 Aug 2024
View all
  News

BMW R 12 nine T Variants & Price List

BMW R 12 nine T price starts at ₹ 20.9 Lakhs .

STD
20.9 Lakhs*
1170 cc
107.5 bhp


*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.













