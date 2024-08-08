BMW R 12 nine T comes with 1170 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 12 nine T starts at Rs. 20.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 12 nine T sits in the Cruiser Bike segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW R 12 nine T price starts at ₹ 20.9 Lakhs .
₹20.9 Lakhs*
1170 cc
107.5 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price