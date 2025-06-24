Category Average: 1868.0 cc
Fat Boy: 1923.0 cc
Category Average: 17.86 kmpl
Fat Boy: 18.18 kmpl
Category Average: 117.76 ps
Fat Boy: 104.69 ps
Category Average: 172.0 kmph
Fat Boy: 177.0 kmph
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is priced at Rs. 25.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available in 1 variant - STD.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R 12 nine T.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|104.69 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|168 Nm
|Mileage
|18.18 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1923 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|177 kmph
₹25.9 Lakhs*
₹24.33 Lakhs*
₹22.82 Lakhs*
₹22.13 Lakhs*
₹25.69 Lakhs*
₹21.99 Lakhs*
Power
104.69 PS
Power
88 PS
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
182 PS
Torque
168 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
225 Nm
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Kerb Weight
335 kg
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Length
2365 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2370 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
