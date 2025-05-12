Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost unveiled, celebrates 35 years of Fat Boy legacy

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost has been unveiled as the latest addition to the company’s Icons Motorcycle Collection. Released to mark the 35th anniversary of the original Fat Boy, this new limited-edition model revives the bold styling of the past with modern engineering and a high-lustre finish.

The limited edition model marks the 35th anniversary of the original Fat Boy, one of the company's most enduring motorcycles. Only 1990 units of the Gray Ghost will be built worldwide, a nod to the model's debut in 1990. The Gray Ghost attempts to marry the vintage appeal of the original "fat custom" with the performance and styling capabilities of the modern era, appealing to collectors and contemporary cruiser riders alike.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost: Design

Aesthetically, the Fat Boy Gray Ghost is differentiated by its distinctive "Reflection" finish—a chrome-like, high-gloss surface achieved through a Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process. Unlike chrome plating, PVD provides a very corrosion-resistant and durable finish, which is ideal for large surfaces such as the tank and fenders.

This is matched by the bodywork courtesy of a powder-coated frame in silver powder, chrome side covers, and yellow highlights to engine components mirroring the 1990 original Fat Boy. Other retro detailing includes a tasselled leather seat valance with laces, a tank strap in black leather with edges laced and winged medallions for the tank as seen on the 1990 model.

The console includes a numbered plaque denoting each bike’s unique build number, reinforcing its collectible status. Lakester cast aluminum wheels—exclusive to the Fat Boy—along with Michelin Scorcher 11 tires (160/60R18 front and 240/40R18 rear) complete the bike’s bold and muscular stance.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost: Features and Technology

Fat Boy Gray Ghost brings contemporary technology to traditional styling. A new 5-inch console-mounted instrument panel pairs an analog speedometer with a multifunction LCD digital display, enabling riders to cycle through ride data using handlebar controls. The motorcycle has a USB-C charging port to charge devices faster and transfer data quicker, along with moved heated gear connectors that are now placed underneath the seat for easier access.

Lighting is LED throughout, from headlamp to tail lamp, brake lights, and indicators, enhancing visibility and road presence. Rider assistance includes Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Three ride modes are available to select—Road, Rain, and Sport—and each changes throttle response and intervention levels to match different conditions.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost: Performance and Mechanical Components

Powering the Fat Boy Gray Ghost is the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom V-Twin engine, which delivers 101 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. This marks a 7 per cent increase in power and a 3 per cent increase in torque over the outgoing Fat Boy 114. The engine benefits from refined four-valve heads with reworked combustion chambers and oval intake ports designed to improve both performance and fuel efficiency.

A 2-into-2 exhaust system with separate catalysts adds a richer sonic signature to the bike by damping high frequencies and adding low-end growl. Cooling for the engine is handled by oil passed through a frame-mounted cooler and cylinder head passages, especially helpful in low-speed or hot-riding applications.

The bike has 49 mm dual-bending valve front forks that offer better damping and stay in touch with the road, and the rear suspension has a hydraulic preload-adjustable mono-shock under the seat for easy adjustment. Braking is done by a single 300 mm front disc with a 4-piston fixed caliper, and a 292 mm rear disc with a 2-piston floating caliper, providing consistent stopping power appropriate for a heavyweight cruiser.

