The Harley-Davidson Sprint is making a historic return to the global lineup, representing a strategic shift toward accessible and lightweight performance. Originally a collaboration with Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in the 1960s and 1970s, the revival of the Sprint name signifies a new era for riders seeking the iconic Bar and Shield spirit in a more manoeuvrable and affordable package.

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Sprint: A New Chapter

Scheduled for an official debut in early 2026, the new Sprint is designed as an entry-level powerhouse. Developed on a platform that has been in the works since 2021, this model aims to capture a younger demographic and urban riders who value agility without sacrificing brand heritage.

Release Timeline: Initial presentation to global dealers is expected in late 2025, with a full commercial launch in Q1 2026.

Initial presentation to global dealers is expected in late 2025, with a full commercial launch in Q1 2026. Design Philosophy: Inspired by the "rebellious energy" of the original 1960s Sprint, the 2026 version features a modern-retro aesthetic, likely utilising a small-displacement engine to maintain a lightweight profile.

Pricing and Market Positioning

Harley-Davidson has confirmed a highly competitive pricing strategy for the Sprint to ensure it remains accessible to new enthusiasts.

Region Model Year Expected Starting Price Global/USA 2026 Below $6,000 India (Estimated) 2026 ₹ 2.35 Lakh – ₹ 2.80 Lakh

For context, the current most affordable models in the 2026 lineup include the X440 (starting at ₹ 2.35 Lakh) and the Nightster (starting at ₹ 14.54 Lakh in India or approximately $9,999 in the US). The Sprint is expected to sit alongside or slightly above the X440 range, bridging the gap between entry-level cruisers and the mid-weight Sportster segment.

Technical Specifications (Expected)

While full details will be revealed at major 2025 motorcycle shows like EICMA, the 2026 Sprint is anticipated to feature:

Engine: Small-displacement single or twin-cylinder petrol engine.

Small-displacement single or twin-cylinder petrol engine. Performance: Estimated output of approximately 27hp and 38Nm of torque, optimised for city commuting and weekend rides.

Estimated output of approximately 27hp and 38Nm of torque, optimised for city commuting and weekend rides. Safety: Standard dual-channel ABS and LED lighting systems.

Standard dual-channel ABS and LED lighting systems. Efficiency: A projected mileage of around 35 kpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient models in the Harley-Davidson fleet.

Legacy of the Original Sprint

The original Harley-Davidson Sprint (1961–1974) was a 250cc (later 350cc) motorcycle built in Varese, Italy, by Aermacchi. It was a versatile machine that excelled in various forms of racing, including flat track and scrambles, even setting a land speed record of 177 mph at Bonneville in 1964. By reviving the name in 2026, the company honours its history of innovation in the lightweight segment.

Current 2026 Harley-Davidson Price List

Below are the current ex-showroom prices for available and upcoming models as of May 2026:

X440: ₹ 2.35 Lakh

2.35 Lakh Nightster: ₹ 14.54 Lakh

14.54 Lakh Sportster S: ₹ 18.05 Lakh

18.05 Lakh Fat Boy: ₹ 28.03 Lakh

28.03 Lakh Pan America 1250: ₹ 27.16 Lakh

27.16 Lakh CVO Road Glide: ₹ 67.37 Lakh

The 2026 Sprint represents a bold step forward, combining the brand's legendary status with modern engineering to create a profitable and popular entry point for the next generation of riders.