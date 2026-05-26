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HARLEY-DAVIDSON Sprint

Exp. Launch in May 2027
₹7 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹14193
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The Harley-Davidson Sprint is making a historic return to the global lineup, representing a strategic shift toward accessible and lightweight performance. Originally a collaboration with Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in the 1960s and 1970s, the revival of the Sprint name signifies a new era for riders seeking the iconic Bar and Shield spirit in a more manoeuvrable and affordable package.

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Sprint: A New Chapter

Scheduled for an official debut in early 2026, the new Sprint is designed as an entry-level powerhouse. Developed on a platform that has been in the works since 2021, this model aims to capture a younger demographic and urban riders who value agility without sacrificing brand heritage.

  • Release Timeline: Initial presentation to global dealers is expected in late 2025, with a full commercial launch in Q1 2026.
  • Design Philosophy: Inspired by the "rebellious energy" of the original 1960s Sprint, the 2026 version features a modern-retro aesthetic, likely utilising a small-displacement engine to maintain a lightweight profile.

Pricing and Market Positioning

Harley-Davidson has confirmed a highly competitive pricing strategy for the Sprint to ensure it remains accessible to new enthusiasts.

RegionModel YearExpected Starting Price
Global/USA2026Below $6,000
India (Estimated)2026 2.35 Lakh – 2.80 Lakh

For context, the current most affordable models in the 2026 lineup include the X440 (starting at 2.35 Lakh) and the Nightster (starting at 14.54 Lakh in India or approximately $9,999 in the US). The Sprint is expected to sit alongside or slightly above the X440 range, bridging the gap between entry-level cruisers and the mid-weight Sportster segment.

Technical Specifications (Expected)

While full details will be revealed at major 2025 motorcycle shows like EICMA, the 2026 Sprint is anticipated to feature:

  • Engine: Small-displacement single or twin-cylinder petrol engine.
  • Performance: Estimated output of approximately 27hp and 38Nm of torque, optimised for city commuting and weekend rides.
  • Safety: Standard dual-channel ABS and LED lighting systems.
  • Efficiency: A projected mileage of around 35 kpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient models in the Harley-Davidson fleet.

Legacy of the Original Sprint

The original Harley-Davidson Sprint (1961–1974) was a 250cc (later 350cc) motorcycle built in Varese, Italy, by Aermacchi. It was a versatile machine that excelled in various forms of racing, including flat track and scrambles, even setting a land speed record of 177 mph at Bonneville in 1964. By reviving the name in 2026, the company honours its history of innovation in the lightweight segment.

Current 2026 Harley-Davidson Price List

Below are the current ex-showroom prices for available and upcoming models as of May 2026:

  • X440: 2.35 Lakh
  • Nightster: 14.54 Lakh
  • Sportster S: 18.05 Lakh
  • Fat Boy: 28.03 Lakh
  • Pan America 1250: 27.16 Lakh
  • CVO Road Glide: 67.37 Lakh

The 2026 Sprint represents a bold step forward, combining the brand's legendary status with modern engineering to create a profitable and popular entry point for the next generation of riders.

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Harley-Davidson Sprint Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 May 2026
Harley-Davidson plans to introduce the affordable Sprint 440, a lightweight cruiser aimed at younger riders, by 2027.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Harley-Davidson plans to expand its entry-level motorcycles with new models, focusing on affordability and customization.Read Full Story
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Harley-Davidson Sprint Images

Harley-Davidson Sprint Image 1

Harley-Davidson Sprint Specifications and Features

Fuel TypePetrol

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