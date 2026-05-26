The Harley-Davidson Sprint is making a historic return to the global lineup, representing a strategic shift toward accessible and lightweight performance. Originally a collaboration with Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in the 1960s and 1970s, the revival of the Sprint name signifies a new era for riders seeking the iconic Bar and Shield spirit in a more manoeuvrable and affordable package.
Scheduled for an official debut in early 2026, the new Sprint is designed as an entry-level powerhouse. Developed on a platform that has been in the works since 2021, this model aims to capture a younger demographic and urban riders who value agility without sacrificing brand heritage.
Harley-Davidson has confirmed a highly competitive pricing strategy for the Sprint to ensure it remains accessible to new enthusiasts.
|Region
|Model Year
|Expected Starting Price
|Global/USA
|2026
|Below $6,000
|India (Estimated)
|2026
|₹ 2.35 Lakh – ₹ 2.80 Lakh
For context, the current most affordable models in the 2026 lineup include the X440 (starting at ₹ 2.35 Lakh) and the Nightster (starting at ₹ 14.54 Lakh in India or approximately $9,999 in the US). The Sprint is expected to sit alongside or slightly above the X440 range, bridging the gap between entry-level cruisers and the mid-weight Sportster segment.
While full details will be revealed at major 2025 motorcycle shows like EICMA, the 2026 Sprint is anticipated to feature:
The original Harley-Davidson Sprint (1961–1974) was a 250cc (later 350cc) motorcycle built in Varese, Italy, by Aermacchi. It was a versatile machine that excelled in various forms of racing, including flat track and scrambles, even setting a land speed record of 177 mph at Bonneville in 1964. By reviving the name in 2026, the company honours its history of innovation in the lightweight segment.
Below are the current ex-showroom prices for available and upcoming models as of May 2026:
The 2026 Sprint represents a bold step forward, combining the brand's legendary status with modern engineering to create a profitable and popular entry point for the next generation of riders.
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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