Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 spied ahead of global unveil

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 has been spotted without camouflage ahead of its anticipated global debut at EICMA 2026. The latest spy shots offer a closer look at the motorcycle's production-ready design, which takes a more traditional cruiser approach than the Harley-Davidson X440 and X440 T . The new model is expected to launch in India later this year.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Design details revealed

The Sprint 440 features a long, low-slung profile typical of conventional cruisers. It gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with Harley-Davidson branding, a scooped single-piece seat, a raised handlebar swept towards the rider and a compact rear fender. The footpegs also appear to be positioned slightly forward, suggesting a relaxed riding posture.

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At the front, the motorcycle features a circular headlamp, separate turn indicators and a compact front mudguard. The overall design is complemented by blacked-out components, while the engine fins and exhaust heat shield add contrasting metallic elements. The exhaust system also appears to be different from the one on the X440.

The Sprint 440 retains the basic chassis architecture of the X440 but gets a revised rear subframe to accommodate its cruiser-inspired proportions and lower seat profile. The motorcycle also appears to feature a circular instrument console mounted centrally on the handlebar, similar to the unit seen on the X440 range.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Engine and hardware

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to use the same 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine as the Harley-Davidson X440 and X440 T. On the existing models, this engine produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Harley-Davidson has yet to announce the Sprint 440's official powertrain specifications, including whether it will receive any changes to its tuning or gearing. However, with what experience we have with the X440T, this engine can tour and hold triple digit speeds easily.

The hardware visible in the spy shots includes upside-down front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and alloy wheels with machined detailing. Disc brakes appear to be fitted at both ends, with an ABS sensor ring visible at the front. The motorcycle also gets a low-mounted exhaust with a metallic heat shield and a compact tail section with separate turn indicators.

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