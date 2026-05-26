Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 to debut in 2027; Set to become the most affordable in the lineup

Harley-Davidson is trying to open its doors to a broader set of riders, and to this effect, the brand is gearing up to introduce a range of entry-level motorcycles as part of its push for affordability. In its recent investor presentation announcing the first-quarter financials, the company teased the Sprint 440 as the upcoming lightweight cruiser. To be billed as the most affordable entry point to the Harley portfolio, it will be developed and manufactured on Indian shores in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

Nameplate legacy:

The original Harley-Davidson Sprint 250 made its debut in the 1960s as part of a collaboration with Italian manufacturer Aermacchi. Designed as a lightweight but rugged motorcycle with stretched-out proportions, it excelled at flat track racing and even set a land speed record of 176.817 mph at the legendary Bonneville Salt Flats in 1964. By reviving this nameplate, Harley-Davidson aims to return to the lightweight cruiser segment and appeal to more younger buyers.

Design:

The teaser sketch reveals a long, low-slung silhouette that harks back to the original Sprint. The motorcycle carries a teardrop-shaped fuel tank that leads down to a scooped-out seat for maximum approachability. It appears to ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and its high-set handlebars should aid the rider in assuming an upright riding position.

Powertrain:

Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the upcoming Sprint 440 will employ an oil-cooled engine, and the sketch reveals a single-cylinder powertrain. As such, the bike will likely share its underpinnings with the X440, thereby carrying over the 440 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor that churns out 26 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. While detailed specifications are not available at present, it is expected that the engine will carry a different tune that is more suited for laidback riding.

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Tech suite:

On the feature front, the Sprint 440 could potentially mirror the recently launched X440 T, which is equipped with ride-by-wire throttle enabling traction control and ride modes. Elsewhere, it gets a 3.5-inch TFT colour display for the cluster, displaying real-time mileage, range, gear position, speed, turn indicator status, fuel level, ABS and traction control alerts, and more.

Pricing and availability:

The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2027 and it will potentially be the first model from the Hero-Harley partnership to be exported overseas. While this will be the most affordable Harley globally, we expect it to carry a slight premium over the X440 in India. As such, it is expected to be priced between ₹2.55 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

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