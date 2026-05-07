Harley-Davidson teases new Sprint and Sportster in affordability push

Harley-Davidson has confirmed plans for a broader entry-level motorcycle push, teasing two new models, including a new Sprint and the return of an air-cooled Sportster as part of its ‘Back to the Bricks’ strategy. The announcement came alongside the company’s first-quarter financial results, where it outlined efforts to make the brand more accessible to a wider group of riders.

The new direction is centred on affordability and expanding Harley-Davidson’s reach beyond its traditional customer base. Chief executive Jochen Zeitz has indicated that the company wants to lower the entry barrier while continuing to focus on customisation, long-term ownership value and rider retention.

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Sprint to be affordable entry point

The all-new Sprint is expected to play a major role in this plan. Harley-Davidson says the motorcycle will feature an oil-cooled engine with smaller dimensions and a lower price point than its larger cruisers. The company is targeting riders who may consider the current Harley-Davidson lineup too expensive, too heavy or difficult to manage.

The Sprint will also support the brand’s growing focus on accessories, apparel and personalisation, areas Harley-Davidson sees as important revenue streams alongside motorcycle sales.

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Harley-Davidson’s teaser sketch also hints at the return of a classic-style air-cooled Sportster with retro cruiser proportions.

Sportster returns to its roots

The other announcement is the revival of the air-cooled Sportster. Harley-Davidson’s preview sketches point toward a return to the traditional V-twin cruiser formula that defined earlier generations of the model.

The previous air-cooled Sportster range was discontinued globally in 2022 as stricter emission regulations made the long-running Evolution engine difficult to certify. Since then, the Sportster name has remained only on liquid-cooled models such as the Sportster S and Nightster.

The new teaser suggests Harley-Davidson is bringing back a more classic interpretation of the motorcycle. The silhouette closely resembles the earlier Sportster 883, with its low-slung stance, minimal body panels and retro cruiser styling.

Pricing guidance of around $10,000, roughly ₹9.43 lakh, indicates the motorcycle could use an 883cc Evolution engine instead of the larger 1,200cc version. In India, the earlier Iron 883 had developed a loyal customer base due to its traditional styling and relaxed riding manners, making a future relaunch possible once production plans are finalised.

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Wider product strategy

Harley-Davidson says it plans to introduce 20 new models and trim lines over the next three years through a new strategy. Rather than investing in completely new platforms, the company intends to build additional motorcycles using existing Revolution Max, Softail, Touring and Trike architectures.

The company is also looking to expand its parts and accessories business. According to Harley-Davidson, top-performing dealers sell around 75 per cent more accessories with every new motorcycle, creating a significant growth opportunity.

Used motorcycles are also becoming part of the company’s long-term ownership strategy, with Harley-Davidson viewing pre-owned bikes as an important stage in keeping riders connected to the brand. No production timelines or launch dates have been confirmed for any product or programme yet.

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