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HARLEY-DAVIDSON Fat Bob 114

₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price:

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is priced at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 colour options?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes in two colour options: Billiard Gray, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1868 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes with a mileage of 18.1 kmpl (Company claimed).

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1868 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    93.8 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    177 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    155 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    306 kg
View All Fat Bob 114 SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Variants

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 price starts at ₹ 21.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Fat Bob 114 STD
₹21.49 Lakhs*
1868 cc
177 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Latest Updates

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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Visual Comparison

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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 image
Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.82
1868 cc93.8 PS155 NmCruiser Bikes306 kg2340 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Indian Chief Dark HorseIndian Chief Dark Horse imageRs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc122 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes304 kg2286 mmDiscDiscAlloyFat Bob 114VSChief Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief LimitedIndian Super Chief Limited imageRs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc88 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes335 kg2286 mmDiscDiscSpokeFat Bob 114VSSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark HorseIndian Chief Bobber Dark Horse imageRs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-156 NmCruiser Bikes-2286 mmDiscDisc-Fat Bob 114VSChief Bobber Dark Horse
BMW R 12 nine TBMW R 12 nine T imageRs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards-1170 cc110.51 PS115 NmCruiser Bikes220 kg2130 mmDiscDiscAlloyFat Bob 114VSR 12 nine T
BMW R 12BMW R 12 imageRs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
51
1170 cc96.31 PS109.8 NmCruiser Bikes-2200 mmDiscDiscAlloyFat Bob 114VSR 12
Triumph Rocket 3Triumph Rocket 3 imageRs. 24.03 LakhsOnwards
4.6215
2458 cc182 PS225 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes317 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyFat Bob 114VSRocket 3

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Images

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 1
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 2
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 3
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 4
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 5
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Image 6

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Colours

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Billiard gray

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsChief Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsChief Bobber Dark Horse
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsR 12
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Fat Bob 114vsHeritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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User Reviews

Aggressive performance
The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is a muscular, modern cruiser that emphasizes aggressive styling and strong torque-rich performance.
By: Baburajsajitha (May 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Powerful Ride with Beastly Looks
Beastly looks with excellent performance and great control. It gives such an adrenaline rush that it feels out of this world.
By: Mansoor (Nov 10, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications and Features

Max Power93.8 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque155 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage18.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1868 cc
Max Speed177 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Fat Bob 114 specs and features

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