Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price:

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is priced at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 colour options?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes in two colour options: Billiard Gray, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1868 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114?

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes with a mileage of 18.1 kmpl (Company claimed).