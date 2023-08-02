HT Auto
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 starting price is Rs. 16,75,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
16.75 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes with 1868 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Fat Bob 114 BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.6 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2340 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Dry Weight
296 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-16,Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Displacement
1868 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
102 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Tripmeter
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Alternatives

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Harley David... vs 2021 Hayabus...
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.65 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Harley David... vs Katana
UPCOMING
Indian Scout

Indian Scout

13.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check Scout details
View similar Bikes
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Harley David... vs SuperSport 9...
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Onwards
Check V9 details
View similar Bikes

Harley-Davidson News

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come as the two foreign brands' cheapest global products and directly challenge Royal Enfield's series of 350 cc motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson, Triumph in the first gear to challenge Royal Enfield's India reign. Know more
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 top variant price is ₹ 16.75 Lakhs.

Fat Bob 114 BS6
16.75 Lakhs*
1868 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Harley-Davidson Bikes

Trending Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details