Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Indian Scout Specifications

Indian Scout starting price is Rs. 13,60,000 in India. Indian Scout is available in 3 variant and 5 colours. Powered by a 1133.0 cc engine. Indian Scout mileage is 25.0 kmpl.
13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Check Latest Offers
Available Colours

Indian Scout Specs

Indian Scout comes with 1133 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Indian Scout Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SIlver Quartz Metallic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.5 Ltrs
Ground Clearance
146 mm
Length
2324 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm
Height
1068 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
127.8 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1133 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
99 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Indian Scout Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rocket 3 Specs
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

15 Lakhs Onwards
Check Harley Davidson Custom 1250 details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Specs
Ducati XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel

17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XDiavel Specs
Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

20.2 - 20.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chief Dark Horse Specs

Indian Scout News

Volkswagen has teased the upcoming Scout electric SUV and pickup truck.
Volkswagen searching US sites for Scout electric pickup factory
30 May 2022
The new Indian Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates.
New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover
4 Feb 2022
The Indian Racing League will return in 2024 in August and aims to provide new opportunities for the country's racing talent
We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss
7 Mar 2024
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
View all
 Indian Scout News

Indian Scout Variants & Price List

Indian Scout price starts at ₹ 13.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Scout comes in 3 variants. Indian Scout's top variant is SIlver Quartz Metallic.

Black Metallic
17.52 Lakhs*
1133 cc
127.8 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Maroon Metallic
17.84 Lakhs*
1133 cc
127.8 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
SIlver Quartz Metallic
18.33 Lakhs*
1133 cc
127.8 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX

96,690 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Forza350

Honda Forza350

3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details