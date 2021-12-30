Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Chief Dark Horse comes with 1890 cc engine. The price of Chief Dark Horse starts at Rs. 20.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Chief Dark Horse sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Indian Chief Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 20.76 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chief Dark Horse comes in 3 variants. Indian Chief Dark Horse top variant price is ₹ 20.87 Lakhs.
₹20.76 Lakhs*
1890 cc
₹20.77 Lakhs*
1890 cc
₹20.87 Lakhs*
1890 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price