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Chief Dark HorsePriceMileageSpecifications
Indian Chief Dark Horse Front Right View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Right View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Engine View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Exhaust View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Front Indicator View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Front Suspension View
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke

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24.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Chief Dark Horse specs and features

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Prices

The Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke, is listed at ₹24.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Mileage

All variants of the Chief Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Engine and Transmission

The Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Chief Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Chief Limited priced between ₹24.33 Lakhs - 24.35 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse priced between ₹22.82 Lakhs - 23.52 Lakhs.

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Specs & Features

The Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Price

Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,13,399
RTO
1,99,206
Insurance
52,575
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,180
EMI@52,986/mo
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.1 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2286 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Height
1253 mm
Saddle Height
662 mm
Width
922 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
122 PS
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke EMI
EMI47,688 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,18,662
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,18,662
Interest Amount
6,42,600
Payable Amount
28,61,262

Indian Chief Dark Horse other Variants

Chief Dark Horse Stealth Gray

₹24.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,15,084
RTO
1,99,358
Insurance
52,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,67,043
EMI@53,026/mo
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Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke

₹24.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,24,982
RTO
2,00,248
Insurance
52,756
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,77,986
EMI@53,262/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Indian Chief Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsR 12
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsHeritage Classic

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