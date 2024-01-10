In 2024 BMW R 18 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW R 18 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours.
Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours.
The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
