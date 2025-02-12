HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Bmw R 18 Lineup Unveiled, Could Launch In India

2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2025 BMW R 18 lineup consists of five motorcycles - R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.
BMW R 18 models now gain around 5 Nm of torque around 3,000 Nm. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 90 bhp.
BMW R 18 models now gain around 5 Nm of torque around 3,000 Nm. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 90 bhp.

BMW Motorrad has updated the R 18 lineup for 2025 in the global market. The brand has made cosmetic changes, added new features, made the engine Euro 5+ compliant and added a little more torque. The motorcycles will first go on sale in the global market and they could make their way to the Indian market later this year.

What is new with the BMW R 18?

For 2025, the R 18 gets new front and rear fenders, new side covers with pronounced contours, new design for the front forks and the muffler

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw R 18 Transcontinental (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Engine Icon1802 cc Mileage Icon17.24 kmpl
₹ 32.50 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw R 12 (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 12
Engine Icon1170 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 19.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 R
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon16.12 kmpl
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw R Ninet Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer
Engine Icon1170.0 cc Mileage Icon22.0 kmpl
₹ 16.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 R
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon32.46 kmpl
₹ 2.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw R 1250 Rt (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 RT
Engine Icon1254 cc Mileage Icon21 kmpl
₹ 24.95 Lakhs
Compare

Apart from this, the rear 16-inch wheel is now replaced with an 18-inch wheel with a seven double-spoke wheel design. There is also a USB C charging port to charge mobile devices. To enhance comfort, the rear shock absorber has been retuned, and the seat has been recontoured with softer padding.

BMW R 18 Classic

The Classic trim gets a new front fender from the R 18 B, the 16-inch front wheel has been replaced with a new 19-inch unit. There are also new side covers and a USB C charging socket for mobile devices.

BMW R 18 Roctane

BMW R 18 Roctane gets a new favourites button for quick access, new body covers and Option 719 Black Pearl with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

The R 18 Transcontinental also gets a new favorites button for quick access and as standard, it will now come with Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW R 18 BMW Motorrad

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.