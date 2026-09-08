Indian Chief Dark Horse Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power122 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque162 Nm
- Kerb Weight304 kg
Indian Chief Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Chief Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, Alumina Jade Smoke.
Indian Chief Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Chief Dark Horse rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, Harley-Davidson Sportster S.
Indian Chief Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Chief Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|122 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|304 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Indian Super Chief Limited
|Rs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|88 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|335 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Chief Dark HorseVSSuper Chief Limited
|Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|156 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Chief Dark HorseVSChief Bobber Dark Horse
|Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|1868 cc
|93.8 PS
|155 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|306 kg
|2340 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Dark HorseVSFat Bob 114
|BMW R 12
|Rs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
|1170 cc
|96.31 PS
|109.8 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2200 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Dark HorseVSR 12
|BMW R 12 nine T
|Rs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1170 cc
|110.51 PS
|115 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|220 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Dark HorseVSR 12 nine T
|Triumph Rocket 3
|Rs. 24.03 LakhsOnwards
|2458 cc
|182 PS
|225 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|317 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Dark HorseVSRocket 3
|Max Power
|122 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|162 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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