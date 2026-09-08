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INDIAN Chief Dark Horse

₹22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Price:

Indian Chief Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chief Dark Horse?

The Indian Chief Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, Alumina Jade Smoke.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, Harley-Davidson Sportster S.

What is the mileage of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Chief Dark Horse Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    122 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    162 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    304 kg
View All Chief Dark Horse SpecsView specs icon

Indian Chief Dark Horse Variants

Indian Chief Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 22.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chief Dark Horse comes in 3 variants. Indian Chief Dark Horse's top variant is Alumina Jade Smoke.
3 Variants Available
Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Chief Dark Horse Stealth Gray
₹22.15 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke
₹22.25 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Indian Chief Dark Horse Latest Updates

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Indian Chief Dark Horse Visual Comparison

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Indian Chief Dark Horse comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse image
Rs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc122 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes304 kg2286 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Indian Super Chief LimitedIndian Super Chief Limited imageRs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc88 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes335 kg2286 mmDiscDiscSpokeChief Dark HorseVSSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark HorseIndian Chief Bobber Dark Horse imageRs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-156 NmCruiser Bikes-2286 mmDiscDisc-Chief Dark HorseVSChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.82
1868 cc93.8 PS155 NmCruiser Bikes306 kg2340 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Dark HorseVSFat Bob 114
BMW R 12BMW R 12 imageRs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
51
1170 cc96.31 PS109.8 NmCruiser Bikes-2200 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Dark HorseVSR 12
BMW R 12 nine TBMW R 12 nine T imageRs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards-1170 cc110.51 PS115 NmCruiser Bikes220 kg2130 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Dark HorseVSR 12 nine T
Triumph Rocket 3Triumph Rocket 3 imageRs. 24.03 LakhsOnwards
4.6215
2458 cc182 PS225 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes317 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyChief Dark HorseVSRocket 3

Indian Chief Dark Horse Images

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Indian Chief Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsR 12
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsR 12 nine T
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 Lakhs
Chief Dark HorsevsSportster S

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Indian Chief Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Max Power122 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque162 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage20 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine1890 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 kmph
View all Chief Dark Horse specs and features

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