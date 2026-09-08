Indian Chief Dark Horse Price:

Indian Chief Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chief Dark Horse?

The Indian Chief Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, Alumina Jade Smoke.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, Harley-Davidson Sportster S.

What is the mileage of Indian Chief Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).