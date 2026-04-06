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Cars & Bikes Auto News Fuel Contamination At A Greater Noida Petrol Pump Leaves 10 Vehicles Stranded, Triggers Protest

Fuel contamination at a Greater Noida petrol pump leaves 10 vehicles stranded

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2026, 08:48 am
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  • Rainwater leakage into storage tank leads to fuel contamination, leaving 10 vehicles stranded and prompting police intervention at local petrol pump

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Vehicles lined up at a Greater Noida petrol pump after contaminated fuel caused multiple breakdowns. (Representative image) (Hindustan Times)
Cars parked
Vehicles lined up at a Greater Noida petrol pump after contaminated fuel caused multiple breakdowns. (Representative image)
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A fuel contamination incident at a petrol pump in Greater Noida left multiple vehicles stranded and triggered protests by affected customers, police confirmed on Sunday.

The disruption occurred on Saturday at a filling station in Sector Pi-1, under the jurisdiction of the Beeta 2 police station. Several motorists reported that their vehicles began malfunctioning shortly after refuelling, forcing them to halt within a short distance from the outlet.

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Vehicles stall soon after refuelling

According to preliminary findings, around ten vehicles, including four cars and six motorcycles, were rendered inoperable. Owners alleged that the petrol dispensed contained water, which led to engine issues. A police official stated, “Vehicle owners complained about choking of vehicles due to water-mixed petrol." Drivers returned to the station and confronted staff, demanding an explanation for the sudden breakdowns.

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Rainwater suspected in fuel tank

Initial inquiries point to a technical fault at the facility. Police said rainwater likely entered the underground petrol storage tank through a pipeline leak, contaminating the fuel supply. Pump staff also acknowledged the possibility of leakage, allowing water to mix with petrol.

Protest at the fuel station

The incident led to a brief protest at the site, with customers expressing anger over the damage caused to their vehicles. Police personnel were deployed to manage the situation and restore order. Authorities confirmed that the crowd dispersed after intervention.

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Repairs carried out on site

Mechanics were called to the petrol pump to assess the damage. Some vehicles were repaired at the location, while others required further attention. The extent of long-term damage, if any, remains unclear.

Investigation underway

Police said further action is being taken to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents. The petrol pump’s operations and maintenance systems are likely to be examined as part of the inquiry.

(With inputs from PTI)

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First Published Date: 06 Apr 2026, 08:48 am IST
TAGS: petrol fuel

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