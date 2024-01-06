In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours.
The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.
