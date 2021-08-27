|Engine
|1890 cc
The Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke, is listed at ₹24.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Chief Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke is powered by a 1890 cc engine.
In the Chief Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Chief Limited priced between ₹24.33 Lakhs - 24.35 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse priced between ₹22.82 Lakhs - 23.52 Lakhs.
The Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Charging Port and Display.