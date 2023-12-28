Saved Articles

Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke

23.00 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chief Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Chief Dark Horse specs and features

Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke Latest Updates

Chief Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.00 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    • ...Read More

    Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke Price

    Alumina Jade Smoke
    ₹23.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,87,000
    RTO
    46,455
    Insurance
    1,66,942
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,00,397
    EMI@49,445/mo
    Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :/>130/60-19 Rear :-180/65-16
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Tyre Brand
    Dunlop
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Length
    2286 mm
    Width
    922 mm
    Height
    1253 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    15.1 L
    Saddle Height
    662 mm
    Wheelbase
    1626 mm
    Dry Weight
    294 kg
    Kerb Weight
    304 kg
    Total Weight
    522 kg
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Max Torque
    162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Compression Ratio
    11.0:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Frame
    Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air Box
    Suspension Rear
    Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Keyless Ignition
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Clock
    Yes
    Average Fuel economy indicator
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke EMI
    EMI44,500 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,70,357
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,70,357
    Interest Amount
    5,99,646
    Payable Amount
    26,70,003

    Indian Chief Dark Horse other Variants

    Black Smoke
    ₹22.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,76,000
    RTO
    46,285
    Insurance
    1,66,073
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,88,358
    EMI@49,186/mo
    Stealth Gray
    ₹22.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    View breakup

