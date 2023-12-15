Saved Articles

BMW R 18 STD

22.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 18 Key Specs
Engine1802 cc
View all R 18 specs and features

R 18 STD Latest Updates

R 18 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of R 18 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.14 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 16 L
  • Length: 2440 mm
  • Max Power: 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
    BMW R 18 STD Price

    STD
    ₹22.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1802 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,90,000
    RTO
    1,59,200
    Insurance
    44,936
    Accessories Charges
    19,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,14,036
    EMI@47,588/mo
    BMW R 18 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    560 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    16 L
    Load Capacity
    215 kg
    Length
    2440 mm
    Wheelbase
    1731 mm
    Kerb Weight
    345 kg
    Height
    1232 mm
    Saddle Height
    690 mm
    Width
    964 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
    Stroke
    100 mm
    Max Torque
    158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.6 :1
    Displacement
    1802 cc
    Clutch
    Single-disk dry clutch
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    107.1 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Steel swingarm with central shock strut
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake Control
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 26 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Alternator
    Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    BMW R 18 STD EMI
    EMI42,829 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    19,92,632
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    19,92,632
    Interest Amount
    5,77,134
    Payable Amount
    25,69,766

    BMW R 18 other Variants

    First Edition
    ₹25.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1802 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    22,55,000
    RTO
    1,80,400
    Insurance
    49,095
    Accessories Charges
    22,550
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,07,045
    EMI@53,886/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

