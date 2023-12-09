In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less