India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price

BMW Motorrad India has launched the R18 Transcontinental in the Indian market. It is the third motorcycle in the R18 line-up after the R18 and R18 Classic. The motorcycle is priced at ₹31.50 lakh ex-showroom and it comes to India as a completely built-up unit or CBU. The bookings for the R18 Transcontinental have been opened at the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

Powering the BMW R18 Transcontinental is the air/oil-cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine that has a capacity of 1,802 cc. It produces 89 bhp at 4,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm. What is even more impressive is that more than 150 Nm is available from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. All this torque is transferred to the rear wheel using a 6-speed gearbox using a shaft drive. BMW is also using an anti-hopping clutch to eliminate rear wheel hop. BMW Motorrad also offers reverse gear as an optional extra.

BMW R18 Transcontinental comes with three riding modes. There is Rain, Roll and Rock. In Rain mode, throttle response is gentler and safety features are most sensitive. Then there is Roll mode in which the engine optimum throttle response while the safety features are tuned for the best performance. Finally, there is the Rock mode, the throttle response is the sharpest and the Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental weighs 427 kg and has a fuel capacity of 24 litres.

As standard, the motorcycle comes with Active Cruise Control, Traction Control, Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Control, Keyless Ride, Electronic Cruise Control and Adaptive lighting.

Braking duties are done by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers. BMW R18 Transcontinental weighs a massive 427 kg with all the fluids. The fuel tank has a capacity of 24 litres where 4 litres is the reserve capacity.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad heralds a new era of luxurious touring with the launch of the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental. As a member of the R 18 family, it represents BMW Motorrad’s deeply rooted tradition with its unmistakable design, the mighty Big Boxer engine, state-of-the-art technology and riding dynamics. The eye-catching styling of the R 18 Transcontinental adds on to the riding experience and evokes the emotions of a bygone era. It offers the most authentic, unparalleled experience one can enjoy on two wheels promising a comfortable, powerful ride for miles. This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments."

