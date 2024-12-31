Nexon to Dzire: Global NCAP crash test safety ratings of all Indian cars in 2024
Global NCAP has shared the crash test results of 8 made-in-India cars in 2024. These models included two SUVs, two sedans, three MPVs and an electric
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
998 cc Petrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 16:48 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS