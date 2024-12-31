HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Indian Cars At Global Ncap In 2024: Check Crash Test Videos, Safety Ratings

Nexon to Dzire: Global NCAP crash test safety ratings of all Indian cars in 2024

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2024, 16:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Global NCAP has shared the crash test results of 8 made-in-India cars in 2024. These models included two SUVs, two sedans, three MPVs and an electric
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS: Global NCAP Dzire Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Nexon Tata Motors Amaze Honda Cars Bolero Neo Mahindra Carens Kia eC3 Citroen Triber Renault safest cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.