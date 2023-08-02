Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 comes with 1745 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 price starts at ₹ 18.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 top variant price is ₹ 18.25 Lakhs.
₹18.25 Lakhs*
1745 cc
