Ducati Diavel 1260 Specifications

Ducati Diavel 1260 starting price is Rs. 17,70,000 in India. Ducati Diavel 1260 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Diavel 1260 Specs

Ducati Diavel 1260 comes with 1262 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Diavel 1260 starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Diavel 1260 sits in the ...

Ducati Diavel 1260 Specifications and Features

S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Saddle Height
780 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.59s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
15.18 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
2.85s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.32s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.18s
Quarter Mile
12.66 s @ 134.50 kmph
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
42.73 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.67 mm
Top Speed
178.85 kmph
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1
Displacement
1262 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
106 mm
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Ohlins Fully Adjustable Monoshock, single side swingarm
Front Suspension
48 mm Ohlins Adjustable USD Fork
Riding Modes
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED with LED DRLs

Ducati News

Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
2 May 2023
Ducati Diavel 1260 Variants & Price List

STD
17.7 Lakhs*
1262 cc
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm

STD
17.7 Lakhs*
1262 cc
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S
19.25 Lakhs*
1262 cc
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

