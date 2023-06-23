Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Diavel 1260 comes with 1262 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Diavel 1260 starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Diavel 1260 sits in the Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Diavel 1260 price starts at ₹ 17.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Diavel 1260 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant price is ₹ 19.25 Lakhs.
₹17.7 Lakhs*
1262 cc
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹19.25 Lakhs*
1262 cc
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
