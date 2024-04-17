Ducati Panigale V2 gets new black livery, bookings open

Ducati India has announced a new black-on-black livery for their Panigale V2 motorcycle. The Italian manufacturer is accepting bookings for the new colour scheme. However, the price announcement will happen later this month. For reference, the Ducati Red colour scheme of the Panigale V2 is priced at ₹20.68 lakh ex-showroom.

Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the motorcycle. It continues to come with a 955 cc, L-twin engine that Ducati calls Superquadro. It puts out 152 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with Ducati Quick Shift which essentially is a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper clutch.

Ducati Panigale V2 uses a monocoque aluminium frame with a single-sided swingarm which is also made up of aluminium. It is suspended by Fully adjustable Showa BPF forks that measure 43 mm whereas at the rear, there is a Fully adjustable Sachs unit. There are 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres. Braking duties are performed by twin 320 mm semi-floating discs that are radially mounted and grabbed by Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers in the front and a 245 mm disc with two-piston calipers at the rear.

In terms of features, there is a 4.3-inch TFT colour screen that shows the rider all the vital information. Safety net includes Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO and Auto tyre calibration.

As standard, Ducati is offering Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper and Auto-off indicators. If the customer wants, he or she can get Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and anti-theft.

