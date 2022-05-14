Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Rocket 3 comes with 2458 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Rocket 3 starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Rocket 3 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Rocket 3 price starts at ₹ 18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Rocket 3 comes in 4 variants. Triumph Rocket 3 top variant price is ₹ 20.95 Lakhs.
₹18 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹18.9 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹20.35 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹20.95 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price