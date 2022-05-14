HT Auto
Triumph Rocket 3 Specifications

Triumph Rocket 3 starting price is Rs. 18,00,000 in India. Triumph Rocket 3 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
18 - 20.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Rocket 3 Specs

Triumph Rocket 3 comes with 2458 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Rocket 3 starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Rocket 3 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Rocket 3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT Triple Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Length
2365 mm
Wheelbase
1677 mm
Dry Weight
294 kg
Height
1066 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
886 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-R17 ,Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
85.9 mm
Max Torque
221 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
3
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1
Displacement
2458 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
110.2 mm
Chassis
Full aluminum frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm rear wheel travel.
Front Suspension
Showa 47mm upside-down 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjuster. 120mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Triumph Rocket 3 News

The new Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT get two new colour options each.
India-bound 2023 Triumph Rocket 3R, Rocket 3 GT break cover
14 May 2022
Triumph Rocket 3GT 221 Special Edition has been launched in India.
Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition launched in India at 20.80 lakh
21 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 221 has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition India launch on this date
17 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Rocket 3 Variants & Price List

Triumph Rocket 3 price starts at ₹ 18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Rocket 3 comes in 4 variants. Triumph Rocket 3 top variant price is ₹ 20.95 Lakhs.

R
18 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
GT
18.9 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
R Black
20.35 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
GT Triple Black
20.95 Lakhs*
2458 cc
167 PS @ 6000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

