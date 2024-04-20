Ducati announces exchange program with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh

Ducati India has announced that they will be offering an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 on the 20th and 21st of April. Ducati says that they will also offer a store credit of up to ₹1.5 lakh on the purchase of selected V4 models. Apart from this, the Italian manufacturer is offering a rate of interest of 9.99 per cent with an EMI option of ₹18,999. Moreover, Ducati is ensuring hassle-free transfer of ownership for the old motorcycle. For more information, we suggest that customers get in touch with the nearest Ducati dealerships.

The Italian manufacturer is currently preparing to launch the DesertX Rally and a new livery for the Panigale V2. Bookings for both motorcycles are open at Ducati dealerships. The price of both motorcycles has not been revealed but the standard DesertX is priced at ₹18.33 lakh whereas the red livery of the Panigale V2 costs ₹20.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Where the Panigale V2 just gets a new livery, the DesertX Rally is a hard-core version of the DesertX motorcycle. It has a 21-inch front rim and 18-inch rear. This motorcycle has been put through its paces on racetracks and even took on the Erzberg Rodeo 2023. Not to mention, the DesertX Rally is sporting a fresh new livery.

There is a beak-like mudguard in the front and an upgraded suspension setup to provide more travel. There is a forged carbon sump guard, machined gear pedals, and rear brake lever, the Rally version only weighs 1 kg more than the standard DesertX.

Then there is the Panigale V2 in the new livery. It is called black-on-black and it is exactly how it sounds like. So, it is finished in all-black with red accents on the wheels and badging. It continues to come with a 955 cc, L-twin engine that Ducati calls Superquadro. It puts out 152 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with Ducati Quick Shift which essentially is a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper clutch.

