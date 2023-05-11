HT Auto
1/27
2/27
3/27
4/27
5/27
View all Images
6/27

Ducati Monster Specifications

Ducati Monster starting price is Rs. 12,95,000 in India. Ducati Monster is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Ducati Monster Specs

Ducati Monster comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Monster starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Monster sits in the Super Bikes, Sports ...Read More

Ducati Monster Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SP
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
202 mm
Length
2083 mm
Wheelbase
1472 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Height
1236 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
868 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
266 Km
Max Speed
200 Kmph
Max Power
109.96 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Emission Type
BS6
Bore
94 mm
Chassis
Aluminum alloy Front Frame
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
43 mm usd fork
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
TFT Display, Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Quick Shifter
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Ducati Monster Alternatives

UPCOMING
KTM 890 Adventure

KTM 890 Adventure

11.5 - 12.5 Lakhs
Check 890 Adventure details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Adventure

KTM 790 Adventure

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check 790 Adventure details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Monster vs Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Versys 1000

Kawasaki Versys 1000

10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Monster vs Versys 1000
Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin

10.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Monster vs Speed Twin

Ducati Monster News

The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
2 May 2023
The Ducati Monster SP was announced for India earlier in the year with an asking price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Ducati Monster SP launch date for India revealed, drops teaser
28 Apr 2023
Yamaha Supersport YZF-R15M motorcycle
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
3 Aug 2022
Bentley is determined to cater to the needs of its customer base to go electric and wants to offer a capable EV that is every bit as opulent as any of its siblings.
Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec
19 May 2022
View all
 

Ducati Monster Variants & Price List

Ducati Monster price starts at ₹ 12.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Monster comes in 2 variants. Ducati Monster top variant price is ₹ 15.95 Lakhs.

STD
12.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SP
15.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
109.96 bhp @ 9
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ducati Bikes

    Trending Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details