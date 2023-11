The price of Diavel 1260 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 17 L litres. It offers many features like Riding The price of Diavel 1260 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 17 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, LED Tail Lights, Mobile Application, Quick Shifter, Cruise Control and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 17 L Max Power: 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm Engine Type: Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing ...Read MoreRead Less