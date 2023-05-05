Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with 998 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja ZX-10R starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price starts at ₹ 12.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R top variant price is ₹ 12.8 Lakhs.
₹12.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
203 PS @ 13200 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
