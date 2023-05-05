HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R starting price is Rs. 12,80,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
12.8 - 15.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specs

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with 998 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja ZX-10R starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits in the ...

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ABS BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Height
1185 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-190/55ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1
Displacement
998 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Twin spar, cast aluminium
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Brembo Brake System
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R News

Agastya Chauhan owned a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.
YouTube influencer Agastya Chauhan killed attempting 300 kmph on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on Yamuna Expressway
5 May 2023
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm. &nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at 15.99 lakh
13 Sept 2022
The updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R was first officially revealed to the world market back in October.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options
6 Dec 2021
Kawasaki is also offering the latest Ninja ZX-10R in KRT edition.
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R announced in two new paint schemes
19 Oct 2021
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price starts at ₹ 12.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R top variant price is ₹ 12.8 Lakhs.

ABS BS6
12.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

