Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications

Ducati Panigale V2 starting price is Rs. 17,49,000 in India. Ducati Panigale V2 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
17.49 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Panigale V2 Specs

Ducati Panigale V2 comes with 955 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Panigale V2 starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Panigale V2 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Dry Weight
176 kg
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Saddle Height
840 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1
Displacement
955 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
100 mm
Chassis
Monocoque Aluminium
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Sports,Street,Race
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Clock
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
EBS
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre Calibration
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati Panigale V2 News

Panigale V2 Bayliss pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels.
Special edition Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss launched in India at 21.3 Lac
16 Mar 2022
Panigale V2 Bayliss pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels.
Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition to be launched in India on March 16
11 Mar 2022
The Ducati Panigale V2 is a technical successor to the Panigale 959. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2 road test review: The definition of perfection
22 Mar 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati Panigale V2 Variants & Price List

Ducati Panigale V2 price starts at ₹ 17.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Panigale V2 comes in 1 variants. Ducati Panigale V2 top variant price is ₹ 17.49 Lakhs.

STD
17.49 Lakhs*
955 cc
155 PS @ 10750 rpm
