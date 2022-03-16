Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Panigale V2 comes with 955 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Panigale V2 starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Panigale V2 sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹17.49 Lakhs*
955 cc
155 PS @ 10750 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
