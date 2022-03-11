Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition to be launched in India on March 16

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels.

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition will be launched in the Indian market on March 16th. The company took to its social media handles to make the new announcement. The news closely follows the launch of the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro which happened earlier this week.

The Bayliss Edition motorbike comes based on the Panigale V2. It was first revealed last year in July. For the international markets, the bike has been priced at USD 21,000, which converts to ₹15.62 lakh. And in India, the bike is expected to retail at a higher price point ranging between ₹17 lakh to ₹18 lakh. The standard Panigale V2 is priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same L-shaped liquid-cooled twin-cylinder 955cc motor which is found on the standard Panigale V2. It is responsible for producing 152.9bhp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm at 9,000rpm. This engine is comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features on the bike include projector LED headlamp, LED taillight and indicators, DRL, auto-off indicators, carbon fibre and titanium exhaust cover, a quick shifter and three riding modes (Race, Sport and Street).

For safety, the bike uses Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, Power Modes, Ducati Wheelie Control and Auto Tyre Calibration. It also gets a modern-looking 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with multiple features and data informatics.

