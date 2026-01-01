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Panigale V2PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Panigale V2 Front Left View
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Ducati Panigale V2 Front Right View
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Ducati Panigale V2 Left View
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Ducati Panigale V2 Rear Left View
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Ducati Panigale V2 Rear Right View
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Ducati Panigale V2 Front View
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Ducati Panigale V2 STD

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21.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Panigale V2 Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Panigale V2 specs and features

Panigale V2 STD

Panigale V2 STD Prices

The Panigale V2 STD, is listed at ₹21.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Panigale V2 STD Mileage

All variants of the Panigale V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Panigale V2 STD Colours

The Panigale V2 STD is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Ducati Yellow.

Panigale V2 STD Engine and Transmission

The Panigale V2 STD is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Panigale V2 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Panigale V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.

Panigale V2 STD Specs & Features

The Panigale V2 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ducati Panigale V2 STD Price

Panigale V2 STD

₹21.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,000
RTO
1,56,080
Insurance
48,457
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,55,537
EMI@46,331/mo
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Ducati Panigale V2 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres
Height
837 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
282 km
Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre Calibration
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT
Ducati Panigale V2 STD EMI
EMI41,698 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,39,983
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,39,983
Interest Amount
5,61,885
Payable Amount
25,01,868

Ducati Panigale V2 other Variants

Panigale V2 S

₹24.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,000
RTO
2,58,360
Insurance
51,627
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,62,987
EMI@52,939/mo
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Ducati Panigale V2 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
Panigale V2vsStreetfighter V2
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs
Panigale V2vsSuperSport 950
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