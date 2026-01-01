|Engine
|890 cc
The Panigale V2 STD, is listed at ₹21.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Panigale V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Panigale V2 STD is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Ducati Yellow.
The Panigale V2 STD is powered by a 890 cc engine.
In the Panigale V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.
The Panigale V2 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.