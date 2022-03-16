Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesDucatiPanigale V2On Road Price in Hyderabad

Ducati Panigale V2 On Road Price in Hyderabad

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
17.49 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Panigale V2 Price in Hyderabad

Ducati Panigale V2 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 19.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Panigale V2 STD₹ 19.61 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Panigale V2 Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
955 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
1,57,410
Insurance
41,154
Accessories Charges
13,117
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
19,60,681
EMI@42,143/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Ducati Panigale V2 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

16.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX-10R Price in Hyderabad
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hayabusa Price in Hyderabad
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Onwards
Check YZF R1 details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Monster Price in Hyderabad
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Price in Hyderabad
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Price in Hyderabad

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Ducati Panigale V2 News

    Panigale V2 Bayliss pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels.
    Special edition Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss launched in India at 21.3 Lac
    16 Mar 2022
    Panigale V2 Bayliss pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels.
    Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition to be launched in India on March 16
    11 Mar 2022
    The Ducati Panigale V2 is a technical successor to the Panigale 959. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2 road test review: The definition of perfection
    22 Mar 2021
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
     Ducati Panigale V2 News

    Ducati Panigale V2 Videos

    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki Hayabusa

    • Suzuki Hayabusa

    ₹16.9 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details