Ducati Monster on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 14.89 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 18.48 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Ducati Monster STD and the most priced model is Ducati Monster SP.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Monster dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Ducati Monster on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Monster is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Hyderabad and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Monster STD ₹ 14.89 Lakhs Ducati Monster SP ₹ 18.48 Lakhs
