MG Windsor Indulge Edition launched at 17.89 lakh, gets new dual-tone shade

MG Windsor has received the Indulge Edition, which marks a special edition for the electric car. Launched at ₹17,88,900 (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor Indulge Edition comes wearing an exclusive dual-tone exterior. The automaker has launched the Windsor Indulge Edition to boost the EV's appeal during the festive season.

The MG Windsor Indulge Edition sports a Shadow Gold body colour with a contrasting Black roof. Also, it sports Black ORVMs and 18-inch Black alloy wheels, further accentuating the exterior appeal of the car. The C pillar comes with the INDULGE badge.

Inside the cabin, the EV sports new Urban Tan and Black upholstery. Further adding more exclusivity is the 'INDULGE' lettering embroidered on the front headrests. The cabin gets a standard ‘Prive Screen’ enhancing the rear seat comfort, accompanied by premium pillows and neck cushions featuring exclusive INDULGE badging. Also, it comes with a rear sunshade, themed 3D mats, chrome accents for the front grille, bumper corner protectors, body side moulding, and a premium leather key cover.

Powering this special edition of the MG Windsor is a 38 kWh battery pack that promises 136 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it claims to offer up to 332 km range.

Speaking on the launch of the MG Windsor Indulge Edition, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG Windsor is an important product not only for us but for the EV segment, as it has encouraged many fence-sitters to embrace electric mobility. Reaching over 80,000 families in just 24 months is a remarkable milestone and a testament to the value the Windsor delivers to customers. Building on this success, the INDULGE Edition introduces exclusive enhancements and an elevated cabin experience, offering customers a more premium and personalised expression of the Windsor lifestyle. It reflects our commitment to continuously evolving the product in line with changing customer preferences while retaining the qualities that have made the Windsor a preferred choice in the EV segment."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: