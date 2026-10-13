Volvo EX90: 5 things to know before putting your money down

Volvo Car India has introduced the EX90 at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom), bringing its new electric flagship to the country's luxury SUV market. The six-seater is the brand's first software-defined vehicle in India and combines a twin-motor electric powertrain with advanced driver assistance systems, connected technology and a flexible three-row cabin.

Here are five key details buyers should know about the new electric SUV:

1. Price, bookings and deliveries

The Volvo EX90 is priced at ₹1.26 crore. Bookings are open, while customer experiences and test drives are scheduled to begin in November 2026. Deliveries are expected to start in January 2027.

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Buyers booking the SUV by December 31, 2026, will receive an 11 kW wall-box charger and a three-year service package. Volvo dealerships are also offering a 65 per cent buyback option after three years.

2. Battery, performance and range

The EX90 uses a 106 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with two electric motors. The system produces 456 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

Volvo lists a projected WLTP range of up to 625 km, while the Indian ICAT-rated figure stands at up to 725 km. The SUV also supports bi-directional charging, enabling energy to be shared with compatible external systems.

3. Software and connected features

Built on Volvo's SPA2 platform, the EX90 is the company's first software-defined vehicle for India. Its computing hardware combines the NVIDIA DRIVE platform with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 cockpit technology.

A single core computer can process between 254 and 280 trillion operations per second. The cabin features a 14.5-inch touchscreen with Google Maps, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, alongside wireless Apple CarPlay. Over-the-air updates allow the vehicle's software to be updated remotely.

4. Safety and driver assistance

The EX90 uses five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors to monitor its surroundings. Its safety and assistance features include a 360-degree camera with a 3D view, Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, occupant sensing and collision avoidance systems. These technologies are designed to help protect occupants and other road users.

5. Cabin, dimensions and colour options

The EX90 gets a six-seat layout with captain seats in the second row, easier access to the third row and power-folding rear seats. Other features include ventilated Nappa leather upholstery in Dawn, back-lit wood trim, four-zone climate control and a panoramic electrochromic sunroof.

A 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system produces 1,610W and supports Dolby Atmos and Abbey Road Studio modes.

The SUV measures 5,037 mm in length, 2,113 mm in width including mirrors and 1,744 mm in height. It weighs between 2,504 kg and 2,712 kg. Exterior colour options include Denim Blue, Sand Dune, Mulberry Red, Crystal White, Onyx Black and Vapour Grey.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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