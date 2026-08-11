2026 Ducati Monster: 5 things to know before you put your money down

If you’re considering a premium naked motorcycle in the ₹14 lakh range, the new Ducati Monster deserves a close look. The fifth-generation model brings a new 890 cc V2 engine, a lighter chassis, updated electronics and improved everyday usability.

Here are five things that matter most before you decide whether the 2026 Ducati Monster is worth the money:

1. Prices start below ₹ 14 lakh

The standard Monster is available in Ducati Red at ₹13.99 lakh, while Iceberg White and Sport Livery versions cost ₹14.23 lakh.

The Monster+ is priced at ₹14.34 lakh in Ducati Red and ₹14.45 lakh in the other two colour options. It adds a headlight cowl and passenger seat cover over the standard model.

Ducati is also offering its Protect maintenance plans. Protect+ costs ₹30,999 for two years or 15,000 km, while Protect Pro is priced at ₹54,999 for four years or 30,000 km. Consumables, including tyres, brake pads and clutch plates, are not covered.

2. New 890 cc V2 replaces the older engine

At the heart of the new Monster is Ducati’s 890 cc V2, producing 110.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine uses Intake Variable Timing to improve response across the rev range.

Ducati says over 80 per cent of peak torque is available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm. The engine is also 5.9 kg lighter than the previous Testastretta Evoluzione unit.

One of the biggest ownership changes is the maintenance schedule. Valve-clearance inspections are required every 45,000 km.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at ₹21.86 lakh

3. It is lighter than before

The new Monster has a dry weight figure of 175 kg with the tank empty, making it 4 kg lighter than its predecessor.

The engine serves as a stressed chassis member and works with a monocoque frame, a double-sided swingarm and a lightweight rear subframe. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm Showa upside-down fork and Showa monoshock.

Braking comes from twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 radial callipers. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear.

4. More rider-focused ergonomics

Ducati has lowered the seat by 5 mm to 815 mm and narrowed it to make it easier for riders to reach the ground. The handlebars are positioned higher and further forward, while the revised bodywork provides additional support during braking.

Styling remains recognisable as a Monster, but the fuel tank and full-LED headlamp have been redesigned. The side panels also incorporate Ducati branding and help direct hot air away from the rider.

5. Electronics get a major upgrade

The Monster gets four riding modes, Sport, Road, Urban and Wet, along with a six-axis IMU. Standard rider aids include cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

A new 5-inch TFT display handles the instrumentation, while the revised controls use a petal-shaped joystick. The motorcycle is also prepared for Ducati Multimedia System, turn-by-turn navigation and cruise control.

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