Volvo ES90 electric sedan confirmed for India: Design, range, features explained

Volvo has confirmed the ES90 electric sedan for the Indian market, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio with a new flagship offering. The all-electric sedan will mark the Swedish luxury carmaker’s return to the Indian luxury sedan segment following the discontinuation of the S90. The ES90 will sit alongside the EX90 electric SUV as one of the brand’s flagship electric offerings in India.

The Volvo ES90 is built on the company’s SPA2 platform, which also underpins the EX90. The architecture features an 800V electrical system designed to support high-speed charging and improved powertrain efficiency. Internationally, the electric sedan is available with two battery pack options and rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. However, Volvo has yet to confirm the powertrain options and specifications for the India-spec model.

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Volvo ES90: Battery, range and performance

In international markets, the Volvo ES90 is offered with a 92kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This configuration produces 333hp and 480Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kph acceleration time of 6.6 seconds. The variant has a claimed WLTP range of up to 664 km, while its top speed is electronically limited to 180 kph.

The larger 106kWh battery is available with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Depending on the variant, the power output stands at 456hp and 670Nm or 680hp and 870Nm of torque. The more powerful version can accelerate from 0-100 kph in a claimed four seconds, while the other configuration completes the sprint in 5.4 seconds. The larger battery offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 702 km.

Both battery options support DC fast charging at up to 350kW. Volvo claims that charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent can take around 22 minutes under suitable conditions. These figures apply to the international model, and the powertrain configuration that will be offered in India remains unconfirmed.

Volvo ES90: Exterior design

The ES90 follows Volvo’s contemporary design language, with a minimalist exterior that combines the proportions of a sedan with a streamlined roofline. At the front, it gets a body-coloured, closed-off grille carrying the Volvo logo, flanked by LED headlamps featuring the brand’s signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights.

The front bumper features central air inlets and vertically positioned LED fog lamps. In profile, the electric sedan gets flush-style pull-type door handles, black exterior mirrors and a blacked-out roof. International versions are available with 20-inch to 22-inch wheels featuring aerodynamic inserts.

At the rear, the ES90 features C-shaped wraparound LED tail-lamps, along with additional LED stop lights positioned on either side of the rear windscreen. The rear bumper gets gloss-black elements that complement the otherwise understated styling.

Aerodynamics are a key part of the ES90’s design. Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.25, making it the brand’s most aerodynamic production car. The design is intended to help improve efficiency and driving range.

Volvo ES90: Interior and features

The cabin follows Volvo’s minimalist approach, with a focus on digital interfaces, comfort and premium materials. The international model features a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen that serves as the main interface for entertainment and vehicle functions. It is complemented by a 9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch colour head-up display.

The ES90 also comes with a comprehensive comfort and convenience package in global markets. Features include four-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate and a digital key. Audio options include a 14-speaker Bose sound system, with an optional 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup available in select configurations.

The front seats are electrically adjustable and offer heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with powered lumbar support. The rear seats feature electric recline and powered side bolsters, with heating and ventilation also available internationally.

The ES90 is also equipped with a range of technology and safety systems, although the features and equipment that will be offered with the India-spec sedan are yet to be confirmed.

Volvo ES90: Expected positioning in India

The Volvo ES90 will expand the carmaker’s presence in the premium electric vehicle segment, catering to buyers who prefer a luxury sedan over an SUV. Its arrival will also bring a new all-electric alternative to established luxury sedans from European manufacturers.

Internationally, the ES90 competes in the premium electric sedan space, where models such as the BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW i7 are among the relevant alternatives for luxury EV buyers. Its positioning in India will depend on the variant, equipment and powertrain that Volvo eventually introduces.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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