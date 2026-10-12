HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2026, 10:20 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Honda Elevate sits in a segment where it competes with key models including Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, etc.

Elevate vs Kushaq
Honda Elevate sits in a segment where it competes with key models including Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, etc.
Elevate vs Kushaq
Honda Elevate sits in a segment where it competes with key models including Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, etc.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Cars India launched the new Elevate facelift in the country just a few days ago, in an attempt to revamp the SUV's appeal. The Honda Elevate is positioned in a segment which is one of the most competitive categories of the Indian passenger vehicle. The SUV competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, alongside other models like Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, etc. Now, with the launch of the updated version, which comes with a host of design tweaks and revised features, the Honda Elevate has revamped its competition with rivals.

If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate, while at the same time also considering the Skoda Kushaq, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
₹11.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
₹11.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
₹10.69 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
₹9.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹22,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar Og (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar OG
₹10.32 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
₹13 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: How much EMI to pay

The Honda Elevate is priced between 11.80 lakh and 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kushaq is priced between 10.69 lakh and 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI between these two SUVs, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of both models. For the Honda Elevate, the base and top trims are SV and ZX+ Black CVT, respectively, while for the Skoda Kushaq, these are the 1.0L Classic+ and 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG, respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Elevate SV 11.80 lakh9.5%36 months 37,799
Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT 18.40 lakh 58,941
Skoda Kushaq 1.0L Classic+ 10.69 lakh 34,243
Skoda Kushaq 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG 19.19 lakh 61,471

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between 37,799 and 58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq commands a monthly EMI between 34,243 and 61,471, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, offers and discounts applicable, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2026, 10:20 am IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.