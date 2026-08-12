Planning to buy 2026 Ducati Monster? 5 things to know before you put your money down

Ducati has launched the 2026 Ducati Monster in India at a starting price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), up ₹15,000 over the previous model it replaced. The pricing goes up to ₹14.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Currently, in its fifth generation, the iconic naked streetfighter has not strayed far from what made this motorcycle work in the first place.

The 2026 Ducati Monster comes as a lightweight, agile, sporty and easy-to-live-with motorcycle, a formula the company has been following for the Monster since 1992. The latest iteration has further ramped up the appeal with a smoother engine, a lightweight chassis and a significantly upgraded electronics package.

If you have been planning to buy the 2026 Ducati Monster, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts of the motorcycle that every buyer must know.

2026 Ducati Monster: Unmistakably a Monster

The 2026 Ducati Monster unmistakably carries the design DNA of Monster. It is compact and muscular, with revamped side panels carrying bolder badging. The fuel tank has received a new shape, while there is a fresh twin exhaust setup. The Monster Plus gets a flyscreen and passenger seat cowl, adding a cleaner look to the model. Both the Monster and Monster Plus get three colour options: Ducati Red, Iceberg White and Sport Livery.

2026 Ducati Monster: A new engine

Powering the 2026 Ducati Monster is a new 890 cc V2 engine with intake variable timing (IVT). This same engine also works on board the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2. The engine is tuned to churn out 109 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. Interestingly, this means the new motorcycle offers 2 Nm less torque than its predecessor, but Ducati says it should not matter since over 80% of the torque is available between 4,000-10,000 rpm.

2026 Ducati Monster: Easy to live with

The 2026 Ducati Monster has traded the legacy steel trellis frame for a lightweight Panigale-inspired aluminium monocoque chassis. This has made the motorcycle more manageable in tight traffic conditions, making it easy to live with. There's a double-sided swingarm borrowed from the Panigale V4. The new Monster comes with a reduced 175 kg kerb weight, 4 kg less than the outgoing Monster.

2026 Ducati Monster: Improved electronics package

The 2026 Ducati Monster has received a significant upgrade on the electronics package. It gets a six-axis IMU that handles cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine braking control. A new 5-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster shows a wide range of information. The TFT screen switches between day and night modes. There are four riding modes on offer: Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. It also gets a bidirectional quickshifter and cruise control as standard, while another new addition is keyless ignition.

2026 Ducati Monster: Brake and suspension

For braking duty, the new Monster gets dual Brembo 320 mm discs at the front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear. The suspension is sourced from Showa at both ends.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: